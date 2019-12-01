FM Qureshi, Governor Ismail to meet MQM leaders in Karachi

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has arrived in Karachi where he is scheduled to meet leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), ARY News reported on Sunday.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi landed in the metropolis as the foreign minister and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail will hold meeting with MQM-P leaders in Karachi today.

A high-level delegation of the ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will visit the temporary headquarters of its coalition partner, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P).

The meeting will be held at 3:00 pm today between PTI and MQM-P leaders to discuss the current political scenario, said sources.

Sources said that the ally political parties will hold consultations over the implementation of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between PTI and MQM-P, as well as the imposition of Article 140-A and municipal powers.

The MQM-P leaders will table demands again for the release of grant, development schemes and Karachi package besides holding discussions over the new local government elections, sources added.

The MQM-P delegation will be comprised of central leaders including Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Amir Khan, Waseem Akhtar, Kanwar Naveed and others, sources added.

MQM-P had reached a deal with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and is set to be a part of the federal government in August last year.

Nine-point MoU signed between PTI, MQM-P

The resolution passed by the National Assembly regarding Karachi census and as decided in the Council of Common Interest should be implemented immediately. In line with PTI and MQM manifesto, the local government system in Sindh and Punjab does not conform to the constitutional requirements under section 140 A. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will support the petition of the MQM(P), which is before the Supreme Court of Pakistan in this regard. The Karachi operation shall be reviewed in totality and in consultation with all stakeholders. All parties should have a level playing field. All appointments in the government should be based on merit and according to law through an accredited, impartial testing system. Octroi was abolished in 1988, the decision made then was that the affected cities would be compensated with a share in proportion to the loss, in lieu of Octroi taxes. That decision should be implemented fully. The urban centres of Sindh, including Karachi, have been severely neglected in the past. A direct financial package will be announced immediately that shall be disbursed by the federal government, with special emphasis on water. Both parties shall strive to introduce police reforms as implemented by PTI in KP and promised by MQM(P) in its manifesto, so that police is de-politicised and recruited with merit in letter and spirit according to law that envisages local recruitment. A university of international level and repute shall be established in Hyderabad. It is agreed in line with the statement given by PTI chairman, election audit would take place of any of the constituencies pointed out by MQM(P).

