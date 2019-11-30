Police arrest two dacoits in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two dacoits, within the remit of Ajmer Nagri Police Station in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the accused were involved in a dacoity bid at a mobile shop some days back.

The police, acting on a tip-off, raided the culprits hideout and arrested both of them. “Weapons and mobile phones snatched from the shop were also recovered,” they said.

Earlier in the day, police also claimed to have arrested two dacoits in injured condition after a shootout in Karachi.

According to initial details, the police encounter occurred in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the city, injuring the two alleged dacoits. “Their other two accomplices fled from the scene,” the police said adding weapons were recovered from the accused possession.

They were identified as Umar farooq and Naveed. “The injured are shifted to a local hospital and will be further investigated to trace other culprits involved in the dacoity bid,” they said.

On November 28, police claimed to have arrested a second accused in the killing of a minor girl during a mugging attempt in Surjani area of the city.

On November 19, a four-year-old girl was shot dead allegedly during an incident of mugging in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Kaneez Fatima area.

