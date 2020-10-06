Crackdown continues in Karachi over violation of COVID-19 SOPs

KARACHI: Local administration in Karachi continued its crackdown against marriage halls, restaurants, and schools violating COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) amid rising virus cases.

According to details, the district administrations in Karachi imposed heavy fines and sealed marriage halls, restaurants and schools violating the COVID-19 SOPs besides also issuing a warning to some of them.

The authorities sealed 12 marriage halls, fined five others and issued a final warning to 47 marriage halls in the city.

Around 193 restaurants were sealed over severe violations against precautionary measures besides also imposing a fine of Rs 300,000 against 38.

Four schools and 23 shops were also sealed during the drive of the district administrations in the city.

As many as 467 more people tested positive for the deadly coronavirus across the country during the last 24 hours, lifting the national tally of infections to 315,727.

Six corona patients, who were under treatment in hospitals, died during this period, according to the latest update shared by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Thus far, 6,523 Covid-19 related fatalities have been reported.

