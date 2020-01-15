Crackdown against one-way violators to begin from Friday in Karachi

KARACHI: A crackdown against the people travelling on the wrong side of the road to kick-off on Friday in Karachi, said Karachi Police Chief, Ghulam Nabi Memon, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In his statement, he said checking will start on Friday from 3pm to 6pm at 100 places identified by the metropolitan police in the city.

Mr. Memon said drivers travelling on the wrong side of the road will be arrested and cases will be registered against them under section-279.

More than 3.1 million citizens were challaned over traffic violations in Karachi in 2019, Deputy Inspector General Traffic Javed Ali Meher had confirmed on December 5, last year.

DIG Traffic Javed Ali Meher, while talking to journalists in Karachi, had said that his department had challaned 0.45 million citizens in a four-month period during the previous campaign. He detailed that more than 3.1 million challans were issued this year over violation of traffic laws.

The traffic police officer had strictly warned violators from facing hefty fines and jail term over neglecting to follow regulations. He had reiterated that the people could void road accidents by following the traffic rules.

