Crackdown ordered on vehicles with tinted glasses, fake number plates

LAHORE: Lahore’s Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Hammad Abid has ordered a crackdown on vehicles having tinted glasses and fake and fancy number plates.

The CTO also ordered that motorcycles having no number plate be confiscated. He said a first information report (FIR) will be registered on serious violations of the traffic rules.

An FIR will also be registered in case private vehicles are found plying on the city roads with green number plates and blue lights, he said, warning that action will be taken against vehicles having mounted police flash lights.

The CTO said the traffic police won’t listen to any excuse for bringing vehicles with fake, tampered or unclear number plates onto the roads. He said more than 500,000 vehicles have been fined during the ongoing campaign.

