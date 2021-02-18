Thousands of vehicles registered through bogus auctions in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) said on Thursday it has made progress in a fake vehicles registration scam, reported ARY News.

According to ACE officials, thousands of vehicles were registered through bogus auctions in the name of a government department. The department in a letter to the ACE confirmed that it had never auctioned these vehicles and the vouchers that were said to have been issued by it are in fact fake.

The ACE said some officials of the provincial excise and taxation department registered these vehicles, inflicting losses to the tune of billions of rupees on the provincial exchequer.

The ACE officials said they have got their hands on data on bank transactions worth millions of rupees from the beneficiaries of the auctions besides tracing scores of non-custom paid vehicles.

They said officials of the excise and taxation department registered non-custom paid luxury vehicles to make a quick buck, thereby making the beneficiaries billionaires.

