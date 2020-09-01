LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday gave a go-ahead to the launch of a biometric verification system for new registration and transfer of ownership of vehicles in the province.

The approval came during a high-level meeting presided over by the chief minister. An amendment will be brought to Punjab Vehicles Rules 1969 to pave the way for registration and transfer of ownership of vehicles through the biometric verification system.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Buzdar said citizens will not have to visit the Excise and Taxation Department to have their cars registered for the government is going to upgrade the registration system on modern lines.

Denizens will now be able to get their vehicles registered after biometric verification at the offices of Nadra and the Excise and Taxation department as well as at authorised dealers’ showrooms, he said.

The CM said they can also keep a track of the verification process on their mobile phones.

He said the government will also speed up the process of issuance of number plates of vehicles and added it faced hardships due to the non-availability of number plates but this issue will soon be sorted out.

