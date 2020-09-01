FM announces ‘major milestone’ in establishment of South Punjab province

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi revealed on Tuesday that the government has achieved a major milestone in the establishment of a separate South Punjab province.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “After years of struggle & determination by people of South Punjab, we have achieved a major milestone in establishment of a separate South Punjab province. We, the @PTIofficial govt announce posting of high level bureaucrats to South Punjab for a fully functional secretariat.”

Qureshi said this achievement was a testament to the ruling PTI’s commitment to fulfill the promise it had made to the people of Pakistan. He congratulated the people of southern Punjab and thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his vision and support.

On July 2, FM Qureshi had said the additional chief secretary (ACS) and the additional inspector general of police (AIG) have been appointed for the south Punjab secretariat. He said the two officers will establish their offices in Multan and Bahawalpur to address the problems of people.

He said the practical realisation of the dream of south Punjab province has begun as people of southern areas of the province will not have to travel to Lahore to get their administrative issues addressed.

