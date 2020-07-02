ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan over the government’s recent steps towards the realisation of South Punjab province.

In a video statement put out this morning, he said the additional chief secretary (ACS) and the additional inspector general of police (AIG) have been appointed for the south Punjab secretariat.

He said the two officers will establish their offices in Multan and Bahawalpur to address the problems of people.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the practical realisation of the dream of south Punjab province has begun today as people of southern areas of the province will not have to travel to Lahore to get their administrative issues addressed.

He said administrative issues and those related to police will now be resolved in Multan and Bahawalpur, terming the devolution of powers to the grassroot levels a crucial step. He stressed a need for a Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) award on the pattern of the National Finance Commission (NFC).

The foreign minister said the PFC will help disburse funds to all districts according to their population, needs, and deprivation. Like the past, South Punjab’s funds will not be squandered for the purpose other than they are set aside for, he added.

Shah Mahmood said people of Punjab will get justice at their doorstep now.

