Cracks appear in PDM alliance: sources

ISLAMABAD: Cracks among the opposition parties alliance, Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) are widening, ARY News reported, citing sources.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to the inside story between the meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz and JUI-F and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam expressed displeasure over onesided decisions taken by the Pakistan People’s Party.

“Bilawal signed Charter of Pakistan and how he is backing from the decisions”, sources privy to the development said.

Fazlur Rehman also expressed his anger over the recent meeting of Muhammad Ali Durrani with the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in jail. We are fighting against political interference of the establishment in political matters and Shehbaz is meeting with their representatives, Fazlur Rehman was quoted as saying as per sources.

Read more: PPP decides against resigning from assemblies, hints at participating in Senate polls

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif assured Maulana not to worry about Shehbaz’s meeting and added that he will do whatever the decisions come out from the PDM platform.

Furthermore, PML-N also raised objection over Asif Ali Zardari’s contacts with the establishment, said sources.

Comments

comments