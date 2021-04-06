Cricketer Hassan Ali and wife welcome baby girl

Hassan Ali and wife Samiya Arzoo have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, the cricketer announced early on Tuesday, Apr. 5.

Hassan took to Twitter to share the good news with well-wishers, writing, “Allahumduillah! Allah has blessed us with the baby girl. Welcome to our family my princess.”

Allahumduillah! Allah has blessed us with the baby girl. Welcome to our family my princess. I wish this little angel 👼 have wonderful dreams and May the almighty always be with her to fulfill her dreams on the walk of her life.Ameen please remember in your dua — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) April 6, 2021

“I wish this little angel have wonderful dreams and may the almighty always be with her to fulfill her dreams on the walk of her life,” added the doting new father.

He also asked for prayers for his little family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hassan Ali (@ha55an_ali)

Hassan married Indian national Samiya in August of 2019 in a private wedding ceremony in Dubai. The 26-year-old sportsman first met her in 2018 through friends and later shared with family that he wants to get married to her.

Comments

comments