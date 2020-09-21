NAWABSHAH: The alleged recklessness of private hospital staff claimed the life of a pregnant woman on Monday during labour as they abandoned her after she fainted, ARY News reported.

The staff of the private hospital allegedly shifted the victim Kainat Jamali to a public hospital after she fainted due to unbearable pain during the labour and her situation deteriorated which was not managed prior to delivery.

The bereaved family claimed that the private hospital staff shifted the patient as she passed out during her delivery to a government hospital ICU and disappeared in criminal negligence. The woman remained unattended to and died of pain in the hospital.

However, the government hospital officials told that the woman had already died before she was shifted to the hospital.

The family staged their protest against the mistreatment and criminal negligence on part of the private hospital staff and lady doctor treating the pregnant woman and have pleaded to the authorities to take due action in the case.

In another case of healthcare negligence back in July, as many as nine patients lost their eyesight after being administered a particular injection at a hospital in Abbottabad.

