Nine lose eyesight after injection at Abbottabad hospital

ABBOTTABAD: As many as nine patients have lost their eyesight after being administered a particular injection at a hospital in Abbottabad, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists about the incidents, medical director of the hospital confirmed that at least nine patients, including a former player of Pakistan football team, Afsar Hussain, lost their eyesight due to the injection at the eye department of the healthcare facility.

He maintained that the injection has been sent for laboratory examination, adding that the real cause of the incidents will be known after the laboratory report is received.

Read More: Four died at Lahore hospital over doctors' 'negligence' in 20 days

Earlier on February 2, at least three patients and a donor had died while undergoing liver transplants within a short span of 20 days at a private hospital in Lahore.

According to sources, these patients had died at the hospital owing to alleged negligence of doctors, untrained staff and mistreatment.

The sources had maintained that the healthcare facility did not have modern equipment and other facilities as per international standard for the liver transplant.

Taking notice of the rising incidents of medical negligence, Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) had stopped the hospital form conduction surgeries immediately.

