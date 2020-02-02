Four died at Lahore hospital over doctors’ ‘negligence’ in 20 days

LAHORE: At least three patients and a donor died while undergoing liver transplants within a short span of 20 days at a private hospital in Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to sources, these patients were died at the hospital owing to alleged negligence of doctors, untrained staff and mistreatment.

The sources maintained that the healthcare facility did not have modern equipment and other facilities as per international standard for the liver transplant.

Taking notice of the rising incidents of medical negligence, Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) has stopped the hospital form conduction surgeries immediately.

The authority directed the hospital’s management to improve healthcare facilities and appoint trained staff.

Earlier on January 18, a girl suffering from discomfort in the eye had come to a private healthcare clinic and was suggested eye surgery.

According to details, the 13-year-old girl had lost her life during the surgery and the doctor along with the staff are currently on the run.

The deceased, Asiya’s father had said that the clinic staff had snatched the papers away from the tragedy-stricken family so that evidence to the criminal negligence can be erased.

The bereaved family had demanded justice from concerned authorities on the unfortunate incident.

