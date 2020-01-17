Female patient dies during eye surgery, doctor with staff at large

KHANEWAL: A girl suffering from discomfort in the eye came to a private healthcare clinic and was suggested eye surgery, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the 13-year-old girl lost her life during the surgery and the doctor along with the staff are currently on the run.

The deceased, Asiya’s father said that the clinic staff had snatched the papers away from the tragedy-stricken family so that evidence to the criminal negligence can be erased.

The bereaved family has demanded justice from concerned authorities on the unfortunate incident.

