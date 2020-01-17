IGP Sindh warns Karachiites against violating wrong-way, one-way rules  

Karachi: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam on Friday asked the citizens to follow traffic rules and avoid using wrong way and violating one-way direction during driving in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

His appeal came in the backdrop of a campaign launched from the Sindh police against the drivers violating one-way and wrong way rules.

The IGP asked the citizens to follow the traffic rules in order to save loved-ones and others commuting on city roads from traffic accidents.

“Taking shortcuts usually become a cause of a tragic accident,” he said and advised masses to avoid high-speed driving, unnecessary overtaking and driving in the wrong direction on the road.

He said that only precautions and patience could lead to a safe journey for all.

He further said that the DIG traffic would take strict actions against the violators in order to succeed in the campaign against one-way and wrong way violators.

“We will ensure that the citizens are forced to avoid driving on wrong way,” the IGP Sindh said and added awarness would also be created among masses regarding dangers faced from violating the rules.

A crackdown against the people travelling on the wrong side of the road to kick-off on Friday in Karachi, said Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday.

In his statement, he said checking will start on Friday from 3pm to 6pm at 100 places identified by the metropolitan police in the city.

Mr. Memon said drivers travelling on the wrong side of the road will be arrested and cases will be registered against them under section-279.

