Woman threatens, abuses policeman over traffic rules violation in Karachi

KARACHI: A woman was caught on camera threatening on-duty traffic policeman in Karachi after she was stopped by him over traffic rules violation, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

سگنل کی خلاف ورزی خاتون کی ٹریفک پولیس اہلکار سے بد تمیزی۔ سگنل کی خلاف ورزی خاتون کی ٹریفک پولیس اہلکار سے بد تمیزی —– خاتون ڈرائیور ٹریفک اہلکار کو دھمکیاں دیتی رہیں#BreakingNews #ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Tuesday, November 26, 2019

As per details, the woman was stopped by the traffic personnel in Karachi’s area of Khayaban-e-Shahbaz of DHA after she violated a signal rule.

In a video available with ARY News, the woman can be heard threatening, misbehaving and using foul language against the policeman, who asked to show her license or the CNIC over traffic rules violations.

Read more: Ex-administrator Karachi Fahim Zaman threatens, abuses policemen in red zone

Back in the month of April, this year, a scuffle erupted at Karachi’s stadium road, when a traffic policeman asked citizen not to park his vehicle at the wrong side of the road.

The matter took place when a youth parked his vehicle on the wrong side of the road. Initially, the cop and the youth exchanged hot words which later turned into a street fight.

Comments

comments