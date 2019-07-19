Criminal record of suspect behind judge Arshad Malik’s video making

MULTAN: The criminal record of the key suspect, Mian Tariq, behind the making of the purported video of judge Arshad Malik, was revealed on Thursday that pointed out that the man is a habitual offender.

From 2015 to 2018, 10 cases were lodged in different stations against Mian Tariq.

In one of the cases, Tariq set his shop on fire to get the insurance money.

As per the report, the traders of Fawwara Chowk Market have also registered multiple complaints to police against him.

On the other hand, Maina Tariq and his son made other surprsing revealations during the investigation.

Sources privy to the matter said Mian Tariq and his accomplices not only blackmail the judiciary but they have also extorted money worth millions from government officers.

Mian Tariq was arrested on Wednesday by the cyber wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Sources told ARY News that the alleged video was recovered from Mian Tariq’s house and its forensics has already been carried out by the authorities.

Addressing a press conference alongside top PML-N leadership on July 6, Maryam Nawaz had shown reporters a video in which accountability court judge Arshad Malik can be heard saying that there was “no proof of corruption against the deposed premier” in the Al-Azizia reference.

Judge Arshad Malik, who sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail, had denied Maryam Nawaz’s allegations that the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence.

