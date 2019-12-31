Crocodile ‘arrested’ for loitering before police station

Usually arrests from police come in the backdrop of any criminal charges, however, this arrest was rather a surprising one!

It all started when police started a hunt for a one-metre freshwater crocodile, which went on loose in the suburb of Palmerston in Australia’s Northern Territory.

The search, however, ended when the crocodile was found roaming outside the new police station on Temple Terrace, where it was captured and taken into police custody.

OPEN AND SHUT CASE IN PALMERSTON…Croc-catching cops not expecting any jaw-dropping alliga-tions after a crocodile was… Posted by Northern Territory Police, Fire and Emergency Services on Sunday, December 29, 2019

The department shared photos of officers posing with the unusual visitor.

“Croc-catching cops not expecting any jaw-dropping alliga-tions after a crocodile was found loitering outside Palmerston Police Station,” the post said. “The TRG (Territory Reptile Group) took the snappy critter into custody in the early hours of this morning.”

The department has also urged the residents to remain cautious over movements of dangerous reptile.

