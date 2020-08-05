One FC soldier martyred, two injured in firing from across Afghan border

RAWALPINDI: A Frontier Corps (FC) soldier was martyred and two sustained injuries in firing from across the Afghan border in Bin Shahi area of Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The spokesperson of military’s media wing confirmed that one FC soldier was martyred in the cross-border firing from Afghanistan side and two others were injured.

Mortar and heavy weapons were used in the firing from across the Afghan border, added ISPR.

Earlier on July 30, the reports of casualties and injuries had emerged from Chaman where protestors stormed a border post at Pak-Afghan border.

According to Levies officials, the protestors of a sit-in had stormed a border crossing at Friendship Gate at Pakistan-Afghanistan’s Chaman border, vandalising a quarantine centre.

