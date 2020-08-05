RAWALPINDI: In yet another ceasefire violation, an 18-year-old girl embraced martyrdom and as many as six civilians including two women were injured in unprovoked Indian firing along the Line of Control (LoC), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

According to ISPR, the Indian army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along LOC targeting civil population in Hot Spring Sector.

The statement read that an 18 years old girl, resident of Fatehpur village embraced martyrdom while six innocent people including two women and two girls got injured in Fatehpur and Tahi villages.

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively and target those posts which initiated fire, said the ISPR, adding that Indian troops have committed 1877 Ceasefire violations this year so far in which 15 innocent civilians including six women and five children were martyred while 144 people got injured including 46 women and 37 children.

Earlier on July 20, a 20-year-old civilian had been injured in unprovoked Indian firing along the Line of Control (LoC), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said.

According to ISPR, the Indian army troops had initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) in the Baghsar sector along LOC targeting the civil population.

The statement had read that a 20 year-old-boy, resident of Mehtika village had received critical injuries and evacuated to a nearby hospital for necessary medical care.

