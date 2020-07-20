RAWALPINDI: A 20-year-old civilian was injured in unprovoked Indian firing along the Line of Control (LoC), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

According to ISPR, the Indian army troops initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) in the Baghsar sector along LOC targeting the civil population.

The statement read that a 20 year-old-boy, resident of Mehtika village received critical injuries and evacuated to a nearby hospital for necessary medical care.

Earlier on July 12, Indian forces had injured as many as six civilians including two women and an 11-year-old girl in separate incidents of unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC).

In the first incident, the Indian forces had carried out unprovoked firing at the Rakhchikri Sector alongside the LOC and targeted civilian population. An elderly woman, resident of Kirni village, had sustained injuries in the firing incident, said the ISPR adding that the Pakistan Army responded effectively to Indian firing.

Read More: Two women injured in unprovoked firing by Indian troops along LoC: ISPR

In another incident of unprovoked firing at the civilian population in Khuiratta Sector along the LOC, five civilians including a woman and an 11-year-old girl had sustained wounds.

