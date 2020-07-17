Two women injured in unprovoked firing by Indian troops along LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two civilians have wounded by unprovoked firing resorted to by Indian troops in Rakhchikri and Baroh sectors along the Line of Control, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

In a Twitter message, the director-general of ISPR said that Indian troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations (CFVs) in Rakhchikri and Baroh sectors along LOC targeting the civilian population.

The statement read that two women who are residents of Kirni and Gahi village were injured in the latest CFV. The Indian troops have committed 1,697 ceasefire violations in 2020 to date, it added.

#IndianArmy troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation(CFV) in Rakhchikri & Baroh Sector along #LOC targeting civilian population. 2 women, residents of Kirni & Gahi village were injured. 1697 #CFVs by Indian troops in 2020 to date. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 17, 2020

Earlier on July 12, Indian forces had injured as many as six civilians including two women and an 11-year-old girl in separate incidents of unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC).

In the first incident, the Indian forces had carried out unprovoked firing at the Rakhchikri Sector alongside the LOC and targeted civilian population. An elderly woman, resident of Kirni village, had sustained injuries in the firing incident, said the ISPR adding that the Pakistan Army responded effectively to Indian firing.

In another incident of unprovoked firing at the civilian population in Khuiratta Sector along the LOC, five civilians including a woman and an 11-year-old girl had sustained wounds.

