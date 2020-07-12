Women among six civilians injured in Indian firing at LOC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Indian forces on Sunday injured as many as six civilians including two women and an 11-year-old girl in separate incidents of unprovoked firing along the Line of Control, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In the first incident, according to a message posted on the official Twitter account of the DG ISPR, the Indian forces carried out unprovoked firing at the Rakhchikri Sector alongside the LOC and targeted civilian population.

#IndianArmy troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation(CFV) in Rakhchikri Sector along #LOC targeting civil population. An elderly woman, resident of Kirni village got injured. Pakistan Army responded effectively to Indian firing.1643 CFVs committed by India in 2020 so far. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 12, 2020



An elderly woman, resident of Kirni village, sustained injuries in the firing incident, said the ISPR adding that the Pakistan Army responded effectively to Indian firing.

In another incident of unprovoked firing at the civilian population in Khuiratta Sector along the LOC on Sunday, five civilians including a woman and an 11-year-old girl sustained wounds.

5 innocent civilians including an 11 years old girl & a woman got injured due to Indian unprovoked ceasefire violation ( CFV) in Khuiratta Sector along #LOC. #PakistanArmy troops responded effectively and targeted those Indian posts which initiated fire. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 12, 2020



According to the ISPR, the Pakistani troops responded effectively and targeted those Indian posts which initiated fire.

The media arm of the armed forces further said that as many as 1,643 ceasefire violations (CFVs) have been committed by India in 2020 so far.

On July 06, Five civilians got injured when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nikial Sector, according to Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said the injured included two innocent boys and two elderly women.

It said Indian troops targeted the civilian population late last night. “Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing,” it added.

