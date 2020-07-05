Indian troops breach ceasefire along LoC, civilian injured

ISLAMABAD: A 22-year-old civilian got injured when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing from across the restive Line of Control (LoC) in Battal Sector.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media affairs wing, said in a Twitter statement that Indian troops targetted civilian population with mortars and heavy weapons late last night.

As a result, a 22-year old civilian was got injured, it said and added: “Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing.”

Indian Army troops unprovoked ceasefire violation in Battal Sector along #LOC, targeting civil population with mortars and heavy weapons, late last night. A 22 years old civilian got injured.

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 5, 2020

Read More: Young boy martyred in Indian shelling on LoC

On July 1, the Foreign Office had summoned Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on June, 29 and 30, resulting in martyrdom of one person and serious injuries to five innocent civilians.

“The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons,” it said in a statement.

Read More: Pak Army rejects Indian media reports of China using Skardu airbase, troop deployment

” This year, India has committed 1546 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 14 shahadats and serious injuries to 114 innocent civilians.”

Comments

comments