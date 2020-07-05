Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Indian troops breach ceasefire along LoC, civilian injured

LoC firing Indian troops civilian ISPR

ISLAMABAD: A 22-year-old civilian got injured when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing from across the restive Line of Control (LoC) in Battal Sector.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media affairs wing, said in a Twitter statement that Indian troops targetted civilian population with mortars and heavy weapons late last night.

As a result, a 22-year old civilian was got injured, it said and added: “Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing.”

Read More: Young boy martyred in Indian shelling on LoC

On July 1, the Foreign Office had summoned Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on June, 29 and 30, resulting in martyrdom of one person and serious injuries to five innocent civilians.

“The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons,” it said in a statement.

Read More: Pak Army rejects Indian media reports of China using Skardu airbase, troop deployment

” This year, India has committed 1546 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 14 shahadats and serious injuries to 114 innocent civilians.”

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Ex-MD of PSO declared fugitive in LNG case

Pakistan

Govt shelves plan of Roosevelt Hotel privatization: sources

Business

Highest ever hydel electricity generated in 2019-20: Asad Umar

Pakistan

PSX attackers were in touch with handlers in Karachi, reveals investigation


ARY NEWS URDU