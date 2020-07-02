Web Analytics
‘False, irresponsible’: Pak Army rubbishes reports of China using Skardu airbase, extra troop deployment

ISLAMABAD: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media affairs wing of Pakistan Army, on Thursday dismissed as “false” Indian electronic and social media reports claiming additional deployment of troops along the restive Line of Control (LoC).

“News circulating in Indian electronic and social media claiming additional deployment of Pakistan Army troops along #LOC in GB [Gilgit Baltistan] and alleged use of Skardu Airbase by #China is false, irresponsible and far from truth,” it tweeted.

The military’s media wing stated in clear terms that no such movement or induction of additional forces has taken place. “We also vehemently deny presence of Chinese troops in Pakistan,” it added.

