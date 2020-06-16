RAWALPINDI: Top military leadership on Tuesday visited the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters, where they were briefed over security issues with special focus on Line Of Control (LoC) and Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), ARY NEWS reported.

According to a message posted on official Twitter account of the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi and Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan visited the Directorate General of the ISI today.

…Comprehensive briefing was given to military leadership on regional security issues with special focus on situation of LOC & IOJ&K. CJCSC & Services Chiefs appreciated tireless efforts of ISI for National Security & expressed satisfaction over professional preparedness. (2/2) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) June 16, 2020



They were welcomed by the Director General (DG) ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed.

The message stated that a comprehensive briefing was given to military leadership on regional security issues with special focus on situation of Line Of Control and Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The military brass applauded the tireless efforts of the ISI for national security and expressed satisfaction over professional preparedness.

It is pertinent to mention here that Indian authorities have resorted to violent activities inside the occupied Kashmir and at Line of Control during the past months.

In a recent incident at the LOC, at least four civilians, including two children and two women, were seriously injured as Indian army troops initiated unprovoked firing in Jandrot sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on June 09, said an ISPR press release.

