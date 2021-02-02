Cross examination of witness in LNG case completed

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Zaffarullah, the counsel of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday completed cross-examination of the prosecution witness, Ahsan Bhatti, in the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LNG) corruption case, ARY News reported.

The hearing of the case was held in Islamabad’s accountability court, in which former PM and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appeared.

The court after completion of the cross-examination by Barrister Zaffarullah, adjourned the hearing of the case until February 9.

It is to be mentioned here that the Accountability Court of Islamabad had rejected former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s application seeking summoning of Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed as a witness in the LNG reference.

Also Read: NAB freezes assets of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail

Ex-PM Abbasi, Miftah Ismail, ex-PSO MD Imranul Haq and others are accused of awarding an LNG import contract allegedly at exorbitant rates in 2015, which caused a big loss to the national exchequer.

According to the NAB, Abbasi had awarded an LNG import and distribution contract to the Elengy Terminal in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules in 2013.

Comments

comments