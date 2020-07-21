LNG case: NAB freezes assets of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday frozen the moveable and immovable assets of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail in LNG case, ARY News reported.

According to details, both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have been stopped from transferring ownership of vehicles and property.

The anti-graft watchdog has also stopped transfer of already sold vehicles of Abbasi.

On the other hand, the accountability court has reserved its decision on plea of Abbasi to allow the transfer of the vehicle.

The accountability court in June had directed the National Accountability Bureau to file a supplementary reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal case.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to former finance minister Miftah Ismail and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case.

LNG scandal

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail, ex-PSO MD Imranul Haq and others are facing charges of corruption over awarding a LNG import contract allegedly at exorbitant rates in 2015, which caused a big loss to the national exchequer.

NAB sources said that Abbasi, in 2013, had awarded a LNG import and distribution contract to the Elengy Terminal in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws.

