ISLAMABAD: Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday appeared before a combined investigation team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with its probe into the LNG scandal, ARY News reported.

Sources said the probe team grilled the former premier in light of new evidence with regard to the LNG agreements in question. He was also questioned about billions of rupees worth of transactions into his account.

Ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said he has nothing to do with these transactions and that signed an LNG contract as per relevant rules. The sources said he was handed another questionnaire to submit his response to and will likely be summoned again to be quizzed in light of his replies.

Speaking to media after his appearance before the NAB, the PML-N stalwart said the bureau summoned him again today despite the fact that he was in its custody for 70 days on physical remand.

The probe team might have forgotten to ask these questions at that time, he taunted.

He questioned the powers of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar who, he said, holds press conference daily. Has Prime Minister Imran Khan set up a new institution, he asked.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also said one should be held to account as per laws and not personal wishes of anybody.

