ISLAMABAD: Speaking in the National Assembly, PML-N stalwart and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday blasted the government for, what he said, not developing a clear strategy to cope with the coronavirus crisis.

He said the government has not spelled out any policy to deal with the health crisis, calling for a unified strategy to tackle the situation. He slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan for not consulting Parliament on formulating an anti-Covid-19 strategy.

Former Premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the government is busy making media appearances and websites instead of coming up with a clear strategy, adding no effective awareness campaign was launched to educate the masses on precautionary measures against the deadly virus.

“The public will have to bear the brunt of the government’s inability to make decisions,” he maintained.

“The government was sound asleep at the time of the sugar crisis and didn’t take any decision.”

He demanded that the government provide details of expenses incurred on purchase of medical equipment, the measures the government has taken to combat the virus and the PM’s Corona Relief Tiger Force. He asked the government to apprise the house about where did it spend Rs500 billion funds.

The former prime minister said that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) couldn’t run the country.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi pointed out that only 11,848 tests were conducted the other day despite the government’s claims that 20,000 tests are being conducted in the country on a daily basis. He said there was no lockdown in 70 per cent areas of the country.

