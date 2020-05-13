ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has once again summoned former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in connection with its ongoing investigation into the LNG scandal, ARY News reported.

Sources say the corruption watchdog has asked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart and his son to show up tomorrow at the Rawalpindi office where they will likely be quizzed about billions of rupees worth of suspicious transactions into their accounts.

They said the father-son duo will be asked to explain under what head billions of rupees were transacted into their accounts at a time when the then government was in the process of finalising the LNG agreements.

Besides, they will also have to respond to questions that they failed to answer during their previous appearance before the investigation team.

Read More: PML-N against any changes to provincial autonomy under 18th amendment: Abbasi

It merits mentioning that Mr Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was arrested in connection with the case in July last year. He is accused of awarding a 15-year contract for an LNG terminal allegedly when he was petroleum minister in former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s cabinet.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted bail to Abbasi in the LNG reference on February 25.

Read More: Ex-PM Abbasi, former petroleum secretary get protective bail

On May 5, an Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench had granted protective bail to Abbasi in a case related to alleged illegal appointments of the managing director and deputy managing director of the Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

The bench had also approved protective bail of former petroleum secretary Arshad Mirza in the same case.

Comments

comments