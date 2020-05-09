PML-N against any changes to provincial autonomy under 18th amendment: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday said that they were not ready to make any changes to the powers granted to the provinces under the 18th constitutional amendment, ARY NEWS reported.

“We could discuss everything other than reversing powers granted to the provinces under the amendment,” said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while talking during ARY NEWS programme, Aietraz Hai.

“If government wants any changes in the amendment, it should come up with a proposal rather than mere talks,” he said adding that any discussion on the matter would be held in the Parliament rather than behind closed doors.

Speaking over amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law, the top PML-N leader said that the NAB ordinance has expired and their proposal for amendments in the law is submitted to the assembly.

“No contact have been made from the government side after submission of our proposal,” he said.

Lamenting the accountability watchdog’s performance, he said that the NAB has put the country on the path of devastation. “NAB should be abolished as it has crippled the decision-making process of the government,” he said.

Read More: Govt has not contacted PML-N for changes in 18th amendment: Saad

Refuting any discord among the PML-N ranks, he said that Shehbaz Sharif was elevated as the party president on merit.

Speaking over appearing before the commission probing sugar scandal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that they appeared before it voluntarily and offered to provide assistance to the commission on matters relating to their time in the power.

“We also apprised the commission regarding the people behind hike in prices of sugar in the country,” he said.

Comments

comments