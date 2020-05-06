Govt has not contacted PML-N for changes in 18th amendment: Saad

LAHORE: Former railways minister and senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Wednesday there is a lot of talk going on about the 18th constitutional amendment in the country, adding nobody from the government has contacted the party in this regard.

Speaking to media after his appearance before the accountability court, he said proposed amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance has nothing to do with the 18th amendment.

The PML-N leader said the party can ponder over proposals for any changes in the amendment but didn’t want to compromise on the provincial autonomy. He slammed the present NAB law, saying state affairs and the law cannot go together.

Meanwhile, an accountability court resumed the hearing of the Paragon Housing Society case.

The judge directed Qaiser Amin Butt, an approver in the case, to turn up before the court on the next hearing, warning that if he doesn’t show up, warrants for his arrest will be issued.

The court adjourned the hearing against Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique until June 2.

