CTD apprehends terrorist in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a suspected terrorist in Gujranwala, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the CTD officials, acting on a tip-off, conducted the raid at a house near Narowal Road and arrested the suspect named Shehzad.

Police recovered detonators, primacords and photos of various religious places from his possession. The CTD officials said that the suspect was planning to target a religious gathering in Narowal.

Earlier on May 9, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had arrested a terrorist and recovered explosives from him in a raid in Mardan region.

CTD officials had said Anwar Khan was a proclaimed offender and wanted in terrorism cases to the police with five million rupees bounty on his head. The CTD had recovered a heavy machine-gun seven RPG shells and large quantity of munitions, on indication of the arrested terrorist, officials said.

Anwar Khan was wanted to the CTD Mardan in 13 cases of terrorism, according to officials. The arrested terrorism accused also made disclosures about his accomplices during the investigation, officials had said.

