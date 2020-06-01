CTD apprehends two alleged terrorists from Rawalpindi  

RAWALPINDI: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police on Monday apprehended two alleged terrorists from Rawalpindi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the CTD spokesman, the militants have been identified as Fareed Khan and Kaleem Ullah and a case was registered against them.

The official said that the accused were arrested from Fatehjang Road of the city while the police personnel also recovered explosive material from their custody.

Both of them are linked with a banned organization, the spokesman said adding that the accused were planning to carry out a terrorist attack at sensitive places in Rawalpindi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the law enforcement agencies in a joint operation have arrested an alleged terrorist of Daesh on Saturday, citing a special investigation unit (SIU) official.

SSP SIU Irfan Bahadar talking to media said that the SIU in a joint operation with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) also recovered arms and munitions from Daesh accused Sikandar Khan.

Accused Sikandar has confessed his earlier affiliation with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in year 2019, SIU official said. “The accused was also arrested in 2013 for terrorism cases in Karachi,” Irfan Bahadar said.

Read More: Around 265 militants lay down arms in Quetta

The accused was shifted to Mardan Jail after his arrest in year 2013, SSP said.

After completing his jail term he had joined Daesh terrorist group in 2019, SIU officer said.

The accused has also confessed his involvement in extortion in Karachi along with other accomplices. “Accused Sikandar had sent a chit to Dr. Siraj in PIB police station jurisdiction demanding extortion money,” SSP Irfan Bahadar said.

Accused has confessed that he had open fire at the doctor and hurled grenade at his clinic after he had refuse to oblige to the extortion money demand, the SIU official added.

Comments

comments