KARACHI: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials claimed to have arrested alleged killer of two prominent religious clerics, Mufti Nizamuddin Shamzai and Mufti Jameel Ahmed Khan, in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

A team of CTD Civil Line arrested the alleged terrorist, identified as Haider Zaidi alias Saleem Bhai, during a raid near Mausamiyat area of the metropolis.

CTD in-charge told media that Zaidi is involved in a series of terrorism incidents including murder of religious clerics and bombing on mosques. He detailed that Haider Zaidi is associated with a banned outfit and he had killed Mufti Shamzai, Mufti Jameel and foreigners.

“The accused had murdered Mufti Nizamuddin Shamzai in 2004. In the same year, he had also killed Mufti Jameel and involved in motorcycle bomb explosion outside Jamia Binoria. Zaidi carried out attacked on mosques and processions in 1993 and 1995. He had also carried out a bomb attack on Maulana Ziaur Rehman in Lahore.”

“Haider Zaidi is listed in Red Book who had received terrorism training from Parachinar.”

Earlier in May last year, a team of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had rounded up two shooters of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) group in Karachi.

As per details, the CTD team on a tip-off conducted a successful operation in Karachi and nabbed two target killers affiliated with MQM-London group.

The shooters were identified as Aqib Golden and Aamir Bhaya.

“Aqib was wanted in several heinous crimes like target killings and supply of weapons to the terrorists”, the SP CTD said, while Aamir Bhaya was involved in extortion and ransom crimes.

