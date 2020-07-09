CTD claims arrest of four MQM-L target killers

KARACHI: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on Thursday claimed to have apprehended four alleged target killers associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-London), ARY NEWS reported.

Announcing the arrests, Incharge CTD Ali Raza said that the four target killers were involved in killing several people and other heinous criminal activities.

They have been identified as Farhan Ali, Mazhar, Atif, and Farrukh.

“Farhan was an active member of Unit 99 in Khokhrapar area of the city and has admitted his role in killing five people,” he said.

He is also involved in the supply of illegal weapons and other criminal activities, said the CTD official as he claimed that another accused Mazhar, an incharge of Unit 99, had facilitated and supervised the target killing activities in the area.

The other two accused, Atif and Farrukh, are also involved in supplying illegal arms and other criminal activities.

Read More: Two alleged terrorists of a banned outfit caught by CTD

In similar arrests by the CTD on June 20, alleged target killers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQML) were caught in a raid by the law enforcement authority.

The accused Mudassir Ameer and Minhaj Shahid were taken under custody along with another from Pirabad area of the city.

One of the three people arrested is the brother of a former member provincial assembly, Sindh.

Comments

comments