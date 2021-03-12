CTD claims to arrest MQM-London terrorist

KARACHI: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police Friday claimed to have arrested a terrorist associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-London) from Karachi.

As per details, the terrorist named Khawaja Faisal was arrested during a raid. “We have recovered weapons from his possession,” the CTD officials said.

The arrested target killer was wanted by the police in several heinous crimes and they have confessed to his crimes. In 2005, Faisal attacked a police party that resulted in the killing of ASI Iqbal Niazi and a civilian.

In 2010, the MQM-L terrorist killed two opponents in the limits of Risala PS, said the CTD officials while sharing his criminal record.

Faisal was also challaned in DSP Rahim Bux Bangash, SP Jail, Amanullah martyrdom cases. Further investigation from the alleged terrorists was underway.

In November 2019, the CTD Sindh in three separate raids claimed to have arrested five Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-London) target killers.

According to In-charge CTD Mazhar Mashwani, the raids were conducted in three big cities of the province. The arrested shooters were identified as Muhammad Ali, Salman, Umair and Shehzad.

Comments

comments