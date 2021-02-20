CTD announces arrest of SRA chief’s close aide during joint raid in Karachi  

KARACHI: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a close aide of a nationalist group, SRA’s chief in Karachi during a joint operation alongside Sindh Rangers, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a CTD spokesman, a terrorist belonging to a nationalist group was arrested during a joint action from the paramilitary force and police in the Qayyumabad area of the city.

“The terrorist has been identified as Vikash Kumar during the raid,” the spokesman said adding that he belonged to the Asghar Shah aka Sajjad Shah faction of the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA).

He said that the accused hailed from a terrorist nationalist group that was blamed for carrying out attacks on Rangers’ vans and check-posts. “We have already arrested five accomplices of the accused,” the CTD spokesman said.

On January 19, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police claimed to have apprehended a suspect allegedly involved in bomb attacks on Rangers.

According to the provincial intelligence agency, a CTD team carried out a raid in the Sacchal area of the city and arrested a man, who was part of an outlawed nationalist organisation, Sindhudesh Liberation Army (SRA) terror unit. He is identified as Ali aka Sunni.

“He is involved in attacks on Rangers check-posts and vehicles,” the DIG of the CTD Omar Shahid Hamid said while adding that the accused was attacking the vehicles of law enforcement agencies with hand grenades on the directives of his handler, Ali Asghar Shah.

He said that a weapon was also recovered from his possession during his arrest near Safora Roundabout.

