Two alleged target killers arrested by CTD officials in Karachi

KARACHI: Two alleged target killers have been arrested during a raid conducted by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials in FC Area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) CTD Omar Shahid Hamid, the arrested assassins include Zahid Ali and Waseem who are wanted in the assassination of a policeman and other serious crimes.

Hamid said that the accused had killed a police constable Khalid Ahmed on Joharabad’s Baijaan Chowk in Karachi and fled from the scene after taking the police’s SMG gun.

Zahid and Waseem are wanted in more than 30 incidents of street crimes. A case was registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, added DIG CTD.

Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police had claimed to apprehend a suspect allegedly involved in bomb attacks on Rangers.

According to the provincial intelligence agency, a CTD team had carried out a raid in the Sachal area of the city and arrested a man, who was part of an outlawed nationalist organisation, Sindhudesh Liberation Army (SRA) terror unit. He was identified as Ali aka Sunni.

“He is involved in attacks on Rangers check-posts and vehicles,” the DIG of the CTD Omar Shahid Hamid had said while adding that the accused was attacking the vehicles of law enforcement agencies with hand grenades on the directives of his handler, Ali Asghar Shah. He had said that a weapon was also recovered from his possession during his arrest near Safora Roundabout.

