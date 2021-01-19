CTD arrests man allegedly involved in bomb attacks on Rangers  

KARACHI: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on Tuesday claimed to have apprehended a suspect allegedly involved in bomb attacks on Rangers, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the provincial intelligence agency, a CTD team carried out a raid in the Sacchal area of the city and arrested a man, who was part of an outlawed nationalist organisation, Sindhudesh Liberation Army (SRA) terror unit. He is identified as Ali aka Sunni.

“He is involved in attacks on Rangers check-posts and vehicles,” the DIG of the CTD Omar Shahid Hamid said while adding that the accused was attacking the vehicles of law enforcement agencies with hand grenades on the directives of his handler, Ali Asghar Shah.

He said that a weapon was also recovered from his possession during his arrest near Safora Roundabout.

It is pertinent to mention here that in August last year, the Additional Inspector General Counter-Terrorism Department (AIG-CTD), Dr Jameel Ahmed, has claimed of finding clues of ‘nexus between Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L) and Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA)’ during an ongoing investigation.

Dr Jameel Ahmed told media that they were near to catch the terrorists involved in the attacks. He revealed that the prime suspect and current leader of an outlawed outfit, Asghar Shah, has gone into hiding somewhere in Afghanistan. He detailed that Asghar Shah had earlier visited India through the Rann of Kutch from Badin.

Ahmed claimed that the Indian intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), is financing terrorists associated with banned outfits including Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), as well as giving them weaponry training in Afghanistan. The terrorists were currently hiding out in border areas of Afghanistan.

The AIG CTD said that the new persons being associated with the outlawed outfits are well-educated and technology experts as their members used to hide cracker inside a seat.

