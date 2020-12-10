CTD arrests five RAW-linked terrorists from Lahore

LAHORE: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab police on Thursday claimed to have apprehended five Indian spy agency RAW-linked terrorists belonging from Lahore, ARY News reported.

Sharing details of the raid, the CTD officials said that the terrorists were nabbed from Lahore’s area of Shahdira. They were identified as Samar Kand, Abdul Rehman, Wazir Gul, Asmatullah and Imran.

The terrorists reached Lahore from Afghanistan two months ago with a task to target sensitive places in Lahore including the Civil Secretariat by the Afghan Intelligence Agency. The meeting was also attended by the RAW commander, the CTD said.

“The terrorists were being provided with funds by the RAW.”

The law enforcing authority further said that they have recovered hand grenades, afghan currency, mobile phones and videos of the sensitive places from their custody.

A case has been registered against the arrested terrorists at the CTD police station.

In yet another action on September 24, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials claimed to arrest two alleged terrorists during a raid conducted in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Two alleged terrorists associated with a banned outfit were arrested by CTD personnel in Dera Ghazi Khan. Security officials also recovered explosive material from their possession. Sources had told ARY News that the detainees were identified as Usman and Azhar.

