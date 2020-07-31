CTD shoots dead five terrorists in Rojhan

ROJHAN: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday killed five terrorists in an operation in Rojhan, an area in Rajanpur district of Punjab, ARY News reported.

As per details, the CTD on a tip-off conducted search operation in Arbi Taba area. Seeing the CTD team, the terrorists opened fire and in retaliatory fire five of the terrorists were dead.

Arms and a bomb of 10 to 15 kg were recovered from the possession of the neutralized terrorists.

On June 10, two alleged terrorists belonging to a banned outfit were apprehended in a raid by Counter-Terrorism Department from Bhakkar.

According to details, the detained individuals whose names have been revealed to be Muhammad Ullah and Fazal Razzaq were involved in questionable activities, said a CTD spokesperson.

Donation receipts and banned literature were recovered from their possession by law enforcement officials.

CTD police station has registered an FIR against the individuals and a case has been filed to investigate the matter further.

