CTD arrests TTP commander in Karachi

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on Saturday claimed to have arrested Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander in Karachi on Saturday.

According to CTD officials, Zakirullah alias Shafiullah got training from Afghanistan and was involved in several heinous crimes.

In 2011, Zakirullah attacked FC convoy in Bajaur which resulted in the martyrdom of two of the personnel. Two accomplices of the TTP terrorist were shot dead in a shootout with the FC.

Furthermore, he also shifted 60 rocket launchers from Mohmand to Afghanistan.

He fled Afghanistan in 2014 after killing two people, the CTD officials said.

On 22 November, the LEAs foiled a terrorism plot and arrested three terrorists of banned Tehrik-e-Taliban group.

According to a spokesperson of paramilitary Rangers, in an intelligence-based joint operation, Sindh Rangers and Police conducted a raid in Gulshan-e-Maymar in Karachi and arrested three terrorists affiliated with banned Tehrik-e-Taliban group.

“The accused have been identified as Yaseen, Ikramullah alias Faisal and Mohammad Khalid alias Umar,” Rangers spokesman said.

“Two among three arrested men had recently returned from Afghanistan,” according to the spokesperson. They were hatching a plot for a terrorist attack in Karachi, Rangers stated.

