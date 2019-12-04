CTD arrests two alleged terrorists in Muzaffargarh

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab police claimed to have arrested two alleged terrorists during a raid in Muzaffargarh, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the arrests were made in the limits of Police Station Civil Lines by the CTD team of Dera Ghazi Khan.

Three hand grenade, arms and cash were also recovered from the custody of the arrested.

Earlier, on Nov 20, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had arrested two suspected terrorists of a banned organization from Dera Ghazi Khan.

A CTD spokesperson had said that the security personnel, on a tip-off, conducted raid in DG Khan and apprehended the suspects.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Wali Muhammad and Ismail.

He said that the suspects were allegedly planning to attack the office of an intelligence agency. Hand grenades, sophisticated weapons, ammunition, explosive material and other things were recovered from their possession.

