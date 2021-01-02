LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested an alleged member of a banned outfit Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi during a raid conducted in Lahore, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The CTD spokesperson said in a statement that Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi has been arrested during a raid over allegedly financing terrorists.

A case was registered against Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi at CTD Lahore Station.

The suspect was running a dispensary by the funds collected for carrying out terrorist attacks, whereas, the investigators found traces against him for also using the money for personal expenditures by Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, said CTD.

The suspected terror financer was also nominated by the United Nations in its list of suspected terrorists for being associated with an outlawed outfit, said CTD adding that the suspect will face trial in an anti-terrorism court in Lahore.

Earlier on December 25, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had foiled a major terror bid in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur by arresting four suspects and seizing a huge quantity of explosive material and two vehicles.

During a raid, the Counter-Terrorism Department officials had arrested four alleged members of a banned outfit. Police told media that a major terrorist bid was foiled by the timely action of security officials by arresting suspects and seizing explosive material from their possession.

