CTD foils major terror bid in Bajaur, arrests four suspects

SWAT: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled a major terror bid in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur by arresting four suspects and seizing a huge quantity of explosive material and two vehicles, ARY News reported on Friday.

During a raid, CTD officials have arrested four alleged members of a banned outfit.

Police told media that a major terrorist bid was foiled by the timely action of security officials by arresting suspects and seizing explosive material from their possession.

Earlier on Wednesday, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab Police had claimed to apprehend a terrorist belonging to an outlawed organisation during a raid in Bahawalpur.

The CTD had said that acting on a tip-off, the law enforcement authority carried out a raid in Bahawalpur to arrest an alleged terrorist, who was planning to target sensitive installations.

“The terrorist is identified as Abdullah Khan and belonged to an outlawed organisation,” the CTD had said while further claiming that a hand grenade and a pistol was recovered from his possession.

Police had claimed to arrest two ‘terrorists linked to the Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)’ in Karachi n a separate action.

Six kilograms of explosive material, hand grenades, arms, ammunition and other material had been recovered from their possession. A police officer had said that the suspects were involved in the killing of law-enforcement agencies’ personnel and a hand grenade attack on a school in Larkana.

