CTD apprehends ‘terrorist’ during Bahawalpur raid

LAHORE: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a terrorist belonging to an outlawed organization during a raid in Bahawalpur, ARY NEWS reported.

The CTD said that acting on a tip-off, the law enforcement authority carried out a raid in Bahawalpur to arrest an alleged terrorist, who was planning to target sensitive installations.

“The terrorist is identified as Abdullah Khan and belonged to an outlawed organization,” the CTD said while further claiming that a hand grenade and a pistol was recovered from his possession.

In a separate action earlier in the day, police claimed to have arrested two terrorists linked to the Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in Karachi.

According to District West’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Fida Hussain, acting on a tip-off, a police party conducted a raid at a house in Ittehad Town and apprehended two alleged terrorists belonging to a RAW-backed group.

Six kilograms of explosive material, hand grenades, arms, ammunition and other material were recovered from their possession, he added. The police officer said that the suspects were involved in the killing of law-enforcement agencies’ personnel and a hand grenade attack on a school in Larkana.

