Two ‘RAW-linked’ terrorists apprehended in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two terrorists linked to the Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to District West’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Fida Hussain, acting on a tip-off, a police party conducted a raid at a house in Ittehad Town and apprehended two alleged terrorists belonging to a RAW-backed group.

Six kilograms of explosive material, hand grenades, arms, ammunition and other material were recovered from their possession, he added. The police officer said that the suspects were involved in the killing of law-enforcement agencies’ personnel and a hand grenade attack on a school in Larkana.

Earlier on December 10, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab police had claimed to have apprehended five terrorists linked to the Indian spy agency RAW-linked in Lahore.

Sharing details of the raid, the CTD officials had said that the terrorists were nabbed from Lahore’s area of Shahdira. They had been identified as Samar Kand, Abdul Rehman, Wazir Gul, Asmatullah and Imran.

The terrorists had reached Lahore from Afghanistan two months ago with a task to target sensitive places in Lahore including the Civil Secretariat by the Afghan Intelligence Agency. The meeting was also attended by the RAW commander, the CTD had added.

